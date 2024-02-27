Bayley pays tribute to CM Punk in her own unique way

Bayley took to social media to pay tribute to CM Punk, who continues to recover from his tricep injury.

After making his shocking return in 2023, Punk entered the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, his first televised match since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, the former WWE Champion suffered an injury during the closing stages of the match, forcing him to get sidelined for WrestleMania 40.

Taking to X/Twitter, Bayley promoted her new t-shirt and also paid tribute to Punk. The Role Model was seen wearing the Best in the World's t-shirt and also sent a short message hyping up WrestleMania 40.

"Wish I was there with dat shirt, but I’m here with dis shirt. 40 DAYZ #BayleySeason," Bayley shared.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model earned the opportunity to challenge for a title after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Bayley will team up with Dakota Kai for a match against The Kabuki Warriors. This will be Kai's first match in several months.

CM Punk spoke highly of Bayley after the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event

Despite winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley was not a part of the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event.

In the aftermath of the press event, CM Punk, who hosted the show alongside Pat McAfee, Michael Cole, and Big E, spoke quite highly of The Role Model. Taking to his Instagram story, the Second City Saint shared:

"I just feel the need to, as a broadcast journalist, express the fact that I really wanted to talk about Bayley and how she won the Royal Rumble for the women, and she wasn't represented on the poster. It felt like she needed a presence there. I got caught up talking about The Rock and [Roman] Reigns and Cody [Rhodes] and Seth [Rollins] and all that, but very much in the main event mix is Bayley. She won the Rumble, don't forget it, put some respect on her name."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if CM Punk plays any major role at WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk possibly hosting WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!