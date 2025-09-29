RAW Superstar Bayley is among the most respected and beloved performers in all of WWE today, not just by fans but also by her colleagues in the locker room. Dutch Mantell believes that The Role Model could be handed the role of a coach and mentor to the women's division post her retirement from in-ring competition.

A few days back, in an interview, Cody Rhodes named himself, Bayley, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns as potential replacements to Triple H as CCO of WWE a decade from now. As expected, his comments quickly went viral among the wrestling world, with fans picking their own favorites for the role.

Dutch Mantell addressed the same on the latest episode of his Story Time podcast. The wrestling veteran believes that while Bayley might not have the chops to run WWE by herself, she could be handed the reins of the women's division. Mantell added that The Role Model's in-ring expertise could make her a great candidate to become a mentor/coach in the long run.

"Bayley's expertise would come in in-ring work. I mean, trying to figure out ideas and angles for the girls. I think creative can handle that well. I think Bayley might be in charge of the working part of it," said Dutch Mantell. (44:15 - 44:35)

Check out the full video below:

Bayley has something planned for her post-retirement life from WWE

Last year, Bayley discussed what she intended to do once her time as an in-ring talent came to an end. The RAW Superstar revealed that she always dreamt of opening her wrestling school and that she would love to guide the next generation of performers.

“I’ve always had a dream of opening a wrestling school, so I think that’s closer than ever. I think I’ll always be a part of this.”

Bayley's retirement is far off as she's only 36, and there's still a lot she could accomplish before she reaches the end of the road in her career.

