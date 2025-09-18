  • home icon
Cody Rhodes names five WWE stars as Triple H's potential replacement

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 18, 2025 15:40 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Triple H on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes and Triple H on SmackDown! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is set to compete inside a WWE ring for the first time in over a month following the SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025. Meanwhile, The American Nightmare named five superstars who would be a perfect fit as the next Triple H in the coming years.

Triple H played a key role in Cody Rhodes' recent push to the top, as The Game had taken over the creative duties of the weekly product a while after Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion for a second run in 2022.

In an appearance on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike, Rhodes was asked whether he would like to see himself in the same spot or in Triple H's chair in a decade. The American Nightmare stated that he, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bayley, and Roman Reigns could potentially fill the role due to their background and standing in the locker room.

"I think there's starting to become a fight for it. And I didn't see that at first. I thought, well, obviously I'm the best candidate... I thought, like, I had some experience, and I'd be interested in something like that. But also, it's very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody. Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges but would probably be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it. I would love to throw my name in the hat. I don't know if I'm ready to do it officially yet," Rhodes said.
Rhodes also added Bayley and Roman Reigns to the list.

"There are tons of other people like Bayley, and Roman [Reigns] will always have a say. Just you've got an older locker room now. So, eventually those positions see if you can do any good," Rhodes added.
Triple H spoiled Cody Rhodes' return to WWE a while back

Triple H and Bruce Prichard were in the ring at WrestleMania XL when Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns. The two names have heavily contributed to The American Nightmare's second innings with the Stamford-based promotion.

A while back, The Game appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoiled the two-time Undisputed WWE Champion's return to the promotion weeks in advance. Later, the 40-year-old WWE star returned on WWE SmackDown and set a title match between himself and Drew McIntyre for Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit ESPN and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
