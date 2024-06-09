Bayley picks popular WWE star to win major title match

WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, has picked a 35-year-old star to win an upcoming major title match. The promotion is getting set for NXT Battleground later tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Sexyy Red will be hosting tonight's show and recently introduced the Women's North American Championship. Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, Mia Yim (Michin), Fallon Henley, and Kelani Jordan will be competing in a ladder match for the brand-new title tonight.

Also in tonight's show TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will be challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, former AEW star Ethan Page challenges Trick Williams for the NXT Championship.

Ahead of tonight's show in Las Vegas, Bayley was asked if she would be rooting for Sol Ruca to capture the NXT Women's North American Championship. The veteran responded and said she was pulling for the 35-year-old Mia Yim because she was her former tag team partner.

"I’m bias. @MiaYim is my old tag partner," she wrote.

Mia Yim recently had fans worried that she had suffered an injury but clarified on social media that she was healthy and only needed a break from the internet.

Bayley discusses her role in WWE and what she wants to accomplish

WWE Women's Champion Bayley believes there is still room for her to improve and take things to an even higher level.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter earlier this year, the 34-year-old claimed 2024 was going to be a defining year in her career. She stated she was aware that she is thought of as the cream of the company's women's division, but she disclosed that she does not view herself on that level just yet.

"I think this WrestleMania I've been saying, honestly, this year is gonna define my career. I just wanna keep growing, you know? I know I'm at the top level of when you think about women's wrestling, especially in WWE, but, to be honest, I don't think I'm at that level yet," said Bayley. [1:41 – 2:02]

Piper Niven will be challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland this weekend. It will be fascinating to see if Niven can pull off the upset and capture the title on Saturday night in Glasgow, Scotland.

