WWE star sets the record straight after worry over possible injury on SmackDown

A top WWE Superstar has confirmed her injury status after a concerning message following the latest episode of SmackDown. Mia Yim set the record straight that she was healthy after a backstage altercation with the reigning Queen of the Ring, Nia Jax.

In a post on her official X/Twitter account, Mia Yim had fans worried about possibly suffering an injury last Friday. She told her followers that she "can't catch a break," which was interpreted by some as an injury.

However, the 35-year-old star shared that she was healthy and just needed a short break from the internet.

"I'm not injured. But I'm disconnecting for the rest of the night. Bye."

Mia confronted Nia Jax on the latest episode of SmackDown. Jax had a backstage segment with Tiffany Stratton, who offered her help and called herself the Princess of the Ring.

The reigning Queen of the Ring was then confronted by Mia Yim, who threw some cold coffee at her rival's face. They almost had a brawl but the coffee spill made the floor slippery, causing Jax to hilariously fall twice as backstage officials separated the two superstars.

What the future has in store for The O.C. member remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has a huge week ahead of her

In addition to a potential feud with Nia Jax following their altercation on the latest episode of SmackDown, Mia Yim will participate in a Six-Woman Ladder Match to determine the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion at Battleground 2024. The event will be held this Sunday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other participants in the aforementioned Ladder Match are Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan. Mia Yim does not have an issue with the stars involved except for Parker, who delivered a warning to The O.C. member while speaking in an interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show earlier this week.

"She's just not gonna come back down here and think you run something. Your time is up there. We a whole different generation down here. We a whole different era down here. Like I told her last night, this is Jaida Parker's time. And I gave her a promise, 'You touch my title, I'm gonna leave your a** black and blue.' Like that's just that," Jaida Parker said. [12:13 - 12:30]

Mia Yim has an opportunity to win her first gold in WWE and she has the experience advantage over the five other stars in the Ladder Match.

