Bayley pins 7-Time Champion in shocking finish after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 09, 2025 02:49 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Bayley wrestled the SmackDown dark match and managed to pin a 7-time Champion in a shocking finish after the show, after SummerSlam went off the air. It was the first of two dark matches.

Although she is officially a RAW superstar, Bayley made her way to Montreal to wrestle a match against the 7-time Champion Raquel Rodrguez of The Judgment Day. Although many don't know it, Rodriguez is a record 4-time Tag Team Champion, a 2-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, as well as a former NXT Women's Champion. She has been an emerging star lately and has received a lot of praise after implementing the advice that Kevin Nash gave her.

Despite the size difference, the Grand Slam Champion (until the introduction of the US and IC Titles), Bayley, managed to shock Raquel Rodriguez with a pinfall victory after SmackDown went off the air.

Bayley has been in a bit of trouble lately as she has been in a conflict with Lyra Valkyria, who is furious at her for costing her the match at SummerSlam 2025. As a result, Lyra Valkyria cannot challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship while Becky Lynch is still holding the title. Interestingly enough, this leaves the door open for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner to swoop in.

If that happens and Becky Lynch gets dethroned, then Lyra Valkyria will most certainly be next in line for a title shot. However, until that happens, she is essentially frozen on RAW, but she can go after the Women's World Championship.

The future of The Role Model will be interesting to see as things heat up in the RAW Women's division. As we mentioned, Raquel Rodriguez has also been getting a lot of praise for her recent performances, and if it keeps up, she could follow her success in NXT.

