Bayley pokes fun at WWE Universe expecting her return at Money in the Bank

Those in the WWE Universe that were hoping for a surprise return of Bayley last night at the Money in the Bank event were left disappointed.

The former Women's Champion hasn't performed in front of the live crowd since March of 2020, and it's becoming abundantly clear just how much she's missed on weekly WWE programming.

Bayley was one of the anchors who helped carry the company through the ThunderDome era of shows, and to have her get injured right before the company headed back out on the road was a heartbreaking situation for fans all over the world.

Seemingly in response to everyone asking where she was, the former tag team champion took to social media to post a photo of the beloved children's character Waldo. He is often seen in picture books titled "Where's Waldo?" where kids have to find the character among very crowded photos.

While we don't know when she will return to WWE, recent reports suggest it might happen sooner rather than later.

Bayley is reportedly training for her WWE in-ring return

It was reported this weekend by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select) that Bayley has begun preparing for a return to the ring.

While it was never reported that she would return at Money in the Bank last night, there's a good chance that this report helped increase fan speculation that she might be at last night's show.

According to reports, there is no known timetable for her return at this time.

With Liv Morgan being moved to SmackDown due to her Money in the Bank cash-in last night and Bayley not being placed on a brand last year during the 2021 WWE Draft, it certainly leaves things wide open as to which brand the former Grand Slam Champion will return to in the weeks ahead. Regardless of whether it's RAW or SmackDown, we're certain the WWE Universe will greet her with a hero's welcome when she returns to television.

