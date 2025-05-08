Bayley poses a serious challenge to WWE, says former manager

Bayley has been the talk of the WWE Universe after she missed the biggest event of the year in Las Vegas. Recently, Dutch Mantell addressed Bayley's current situation and stated that she poses a serious challenge to management.

In 2016, Bayley first appeared for the Stamford-based promotion's main roster and joined the red brand. In the coming years, The Hugger made a name for herself and became a Grand Slam Champion. When the character got stale, she reintroduced herself as The Role Model and went on to break a few records.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager stated that The Role Model poses a serious challenge to WWE's creative team as they've done everything with her since she appeared on the main roster. Moreover, Mantell thinks it's hard to recapture the magic with Bayley and put her back in the spotlight like they did in her initial years.

"There's nothing new you could do with her, and there's nothing you can do with Bayley. So, it really taxes creative to come up with something for her that would put her back in the spotlight. And she's never going to recapture those first two or three years she had in WWE because she was new," Mantell said. (From 02:07 to 02:30)

Ex-WWE star feels Bayley is done

Earlier this year, Bayley made her way to Monday Night RAW and eventually faced the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Upon losing to the champion, the two developed a friendship on the brand. They punched their tickets to WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, The Role Model was mysteriously attacked and hasn't made any appearances for the company after missing the event in Las Vegas. Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Jonathan Coachman called Bayley boring while talking about Becky Lynch and Lyla Valkyria's feud.

"Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said.

It'll be interesting to see when Bayley returns to the weekly product.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

