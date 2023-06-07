Bayley posts backstage photo with two WWE Superstars, sends a message to both

WWE star Bayley recently took to social media to send a message to her Damage CTRL stablemates, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Sky and Kai have primarily worked as the tag team duo of Damage CTRL. The two women are former two-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, The Role Model shared a backstage photo of the Damage CTRL trio, where Sky and Kai are seen holding the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"I will never not be proud," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's Instagram post:

Damage CTRL is currently without Kai, who suffered a knee injury during a match on the May 12th episode of SmackDown.

Her injury has led to Bayley occasionally teaming up with Sky instead. The duo, however, will feature in singles Women's Money in the Bank qualifying matches and could edge one step closer to potentially becoming the next RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion.

Bayley formed Damage CTRL in July 2022 at WWE SummerSlam

It's been almost a year since Bayley formed Damage CTRL. The group debuted at SummerSlam 2022, as The Role Model finally returned to WWE alongside Kai and Sky after her prolonged absence from TV.

Upon their debut, Damage CTRL confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, who was unsuccessful in beating Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Throughout Damage CTRL's tenure so far, Sky and Kai have held the Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately for Bayley, she is yet to win a championship gold as a member of the faction.

Following Kai's injury, she took to social media to send the following message to the 35-year-old:

"We love you. Come back, baby come back."

In recent months, there has been tension within Damage CTRL. But with Kai currently sidelined, Bayley and Sky will hope to remain on the same page.

Are you a fan of Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comment section below!

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes