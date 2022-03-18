Bayley sends two-word tweet as rumors circulate surrounding WWE return

Former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley posted a cryptic tweet as rumors emerged surrounding her highly-anticipated return to WWE.

The Role Model has been out of action since July last year after tearing her ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Before her injury, she was set to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Instead, the bout was moved to the blue brand, with Carmella being announced as the replacement.

It's been reported that Bayley and Asuka could return to the company soon. The Empress of Tomorrow has been sidelined for months after injuring her shoulder, and she's currently waiting to be placed in a storyline. Neither star is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania, and they could both make their return on the RAW after The Show of Shows.

The former women's champion recently took to Twitter to send out a two-worded message, leaving fans in the dark about what she's referring to.

"I will," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE I will I will

Bayley recently teased a match against Rhea Ripley

Bayley didn't compete at last year's WrestleMania, and she'll miss the Grandest Stage of Them All once again. But that didn't stop her from teasing a match against former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

She tweeted asking The Nightmare if she's ready for a new opponent yet. Ripley then responded, asking her if she was volunteering to be her new punching bag.

Ripley has already been booked for WrestleMania. She's set to team up with Liv Morgan to take on Carmella & Zelina Vega and Sasha Banks & Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Do you think the Role Model will make a surprise return at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha