  Bayley posts heartfelt message after recent tragedy

Bayley posts heartfelt message after recent tragedy

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 07, 2025 03:01 GMT
Bayley
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Bayley has sent a heartfelt announcement to the fans. This came after a recent tragedy.

Texas found itself in the news last week after a storm hit the state, bringing about 30 cm of rain and resulting in the death of at least 37 people, including 14 children. Since then, about 850 people have been rescued. However, officials confirmed that 27 girls from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, were unaccounted for. Parents have posted pictures on social media in a frantic attempt to locate their daughters.

In the wake of this tragedy, WWE star Bayley took to social media to announce that she put the gear that she wore during her recent match against Becky Lynch up for auction, and that the proceeds will go directly to the families affected by the floods.

"I’ll be putting this gear up for auction. All proceeds will go directly to the families impacted by the heartbreaking tragedy that happened at Camp Mystic girls summer camp. Please stay tuned for auction link this week, thank you.❤️"

Check out her tweet below:

Lyra Valkyria took shots at Bayley

Lyra Valkyria has been trying to regain the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch. However, Bayley's return has thrown a wrench in her plans.

When The Role Model challenged Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Lyra Valkyria got involved in the match, resulting in a DQ. Last week on the red brand, Valkyria and The Role Model faced each other in a match that ended in a draw after a double pin finish. Now, all three women will compete for the title at WWE Evolution 2025.

Recently, a fan took to social media and posted a picture of Valkyria and Bayley, asking fans if they remembered the good times. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion responded that she does, hinting that the former WWE Women's Champion has forgotten about their friendship.

"One of us does," Valyria tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Evolution with the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Edited by Harish Raj S
