Bayley posts a mysterious four-word message on social media

WWE star Bayley took to social media to post a mysterious four-word message amid rumors that Damage CTRL might potentially split.

At WrestleMania 39, the faction suffered a big loss in a six-woman tag team match against the team of Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus. Prior to the Showcase of Immortals, Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lita and Lynch.

Courtesy of her latest Instagram post, The Role Model claimed that she shouldn't be 'counted out.' Interestingly enough, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion refused to provide any context for her caption.

"Don’t count me out," wrote The Role Model.

While her Damage CTRL stablemates have been successful, the 33-year-old star is yet to win a championship since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year from her long-term injury.

It remains to be seen what the company has in store for her and if she will emerge as a potential challenger for the RAW Women's Title, considering she is part of the red brand.

Mercedes Moné sent a message to Bayley on Twitter

Bayley is good friends with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE). The duo is former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Taking to Twitter, Moné reacted to her former tag team partner’s cryptic tweet with a three-word message. The former IWGP Women's Champion wrote:

"Viva La Baylécita."

Following her WWE departure, Moné made her debut for Stardom x NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting KAIRI. Bayley was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome in support of her friend.

Moné, who went on to capture the IWGP Women's Championship, recently lost the title to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom. However, she isn't done with NJPW and Stardom just yet.

Meanwhile, The Role Model continues to lead Damage CTRL despite the recent tension within the faction. With IYO SKY seemingly starting to break away as a singles star, all three members of the group could potentially go their separate ways.

