Mercedes Moné tweets a three-word message to 6-time champion, reacts to latest tweet

Mercedes Moné took to Twitter to send a three-word message to top WWE star and her former tag team partner, Bayley.

Moné and Bayley are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They were the inaugural champions and have held the titles on two separate occasions.

Reacting to Bayley's "Bayley Martinez" tweet, the reigning IWGP Women's Champion had an interesting response.

"Viva La Baylécita" wrote Moné

Check out the same tweet:

Bayley is currently part of the Damage CTRL faction and is the leader of the stable. The group consists of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

However, in recent weeks, there have been rumors of the faction possibly going its separate paths. IYO has been competing more as a singles star, and there are issues within the group.

Mercedes Moné recently commented on her decision to leave WWE for NJPW and Stardom

Following her WWE departure, Mercedes Moné made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom.

She went on to win the IWGP Women's Championship by beating KAIRI. Speaking in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE star revealed why went to Japan after leaving WWE:

"The ultimate goal for a lot of professional wrestlers is to make it to WWE,” said Moné, who set the industry aflame in WWE as Sasha Banks. “That’s what I thought was the big time. But I did that. I wanted to make new history, and the place to do it is here in Japan. Japan has the highest standards for women’s wrestling, and I want to set the standard in New Japan."

We Are Stardom @we_are_stardom Mercedes Moné with a live performance of “Mayu Sucks!” Mercedes Moné with a live performance of “Mayu Sucks!” https://t.co/5DYVCNBa9r

At NJPW Sakura Genesis, Moné defeated AZM and Hazuki in a Triple Threat Match to successfully retain her championship in her first title defense.

Her next defense of the IWGP Women's Championship will be against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom All Star Grand Queendom.

Have you enjoyed Mercedes Moné's run under NJPW/Stardom since leaving WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes