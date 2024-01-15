Bayley posts picture with former WWE Superstar amid return rumors

Bayley recently posted a picture with a former WWE Superstar who has been rumored to be making her return to the company.

Ever since her departure from the company, Mercedes Mone has made a few public appearances. Her most notable appearance was at last year's Wrestle Kingdom show. However, shortly after, she suffered a severe injury that put her on the shelf for several months.

Now, Mercedes Mone has seemed to have recovered from her injury and may be returning to the ring any time soon. With the news of Mercedes Mone's free agency making its rounds on the internet, there have been rumors of her returning to WWE as well, given that Royal Rumble is just around the corner.

Bayley further fuelled those speculations by posting a recent picture of herself with her former colleague.

Check out her post here:

Bayley says she still has a lot to accomplish in the WWE

Ever since her debut in WWE, Bayley has accomplished a lot. Over the years, her impressive list of achievements keeps growing further. It was recently reported that The Role Model had signed a multi-year extension with WWE.

During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, The Role Model revealed that she still has a lot to accomplish in the company and she didn't want to walk away without accomplishing those things.

"There’s so much I wanna do for the wrestling world," Bayley said. "Of course, there are other places that I can do that and give what I have, but to me, the dream from when I was 10 years old was to do [‘this’ several times over] and all with WWE. I haven’t done all those things. I don’t wanna walk away without doing the things that I said I was gonna do, or at least giving 150% of me trying to get those things done," she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

It will be interesting to see if The Role Model will be able to accomplish everything that she is striving for.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone return to the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here