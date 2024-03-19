Bayley publicly claims she wants to watch a top superstar wrestle outside of WWE

Bayley recently took to social media to claim that she wants to visit and watch WWE star Shayna Baszler compete at GCW Bloodsport X.

Currently working on Monday Night RAW, Baszler and Zoey Stark were recently unsuccessful in their attempt to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Following Baszler and Stark's loss to The Kabuki Warriors on the red brand, it was announced that the former UFC fighter would make her GCW debut on April 4th.

In reaction to an Instagram post by Baszler, Bayley sent a three-word message.

"I wanna go," wrote Bayley.

Responding to the comment, Baszler sarcastically referenced The Role Model recently attending AEW Dynamite to support Mercedes Moné in her big debut for the promotion.

"@itsmebayley only if you wear your mask"

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's exchange with Baszler:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Bayley recently warned Damage CTRL after her match against Dakota Kai

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bayley was in singles action against Dakota Kai.

Kai returned to in-ring competition during a tag team match, teaming up with The Role Model against The Kabuki Warriors. Midway through the match, Kai walked out on her now-former Damage CTRL stablemate. The betrayal led to another brutal segment, as IYO SKY and co. put The Role Model on notice yet again.

On SmackDown, Bayley once again found herself in a 4 vs. 1 situation before Naomi came to her aid. In the aftermath, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said:

"You know what? If you're going to film me, why don't we send a little something to Damage CTRL if they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building? Without the person that brought them into the WWE. They wouldn't be here without Bayley."

Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Shayna Baszler appearing at GCW Bloodsport? Let us know!