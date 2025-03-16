Bayley pushes for former WWE champion’s wife’s autograph with surprising message

WWE Superstar Bayley recently expressed her desire to get an autograph from a former champion's wife. The star in the spotlight, Sonya Deville, departed from the Stamford-based company last month.

The former Pure Fusion Collective leader exited WWE after the wrestling promotion decided against renewing her contract. After over a month following her shocking release, Deville recently met her fans at New York's "Big Event EXS" autograph expo held at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood.

Sonya Deville took to her Instagram account to share multiple pictures and clips from the event. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's wife, Toni Cassano, accompanied her for the autograph expo and featured in some of the photographs.

The Instagram post grabbed the attention of former WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The Role Model posted a comment stating she wanted Toni Cassano's autograph.

"I want Toni’s autograph," she wrote.

Bayley wants Toni Cassano's autograph [Picture Credits: Sonya Deville's Instagram post]

Former WWE writer comments on Bayley's recent booking

The Role Model is one of the most decorated stars on the roster. The 35-year-old has won multiple titles over the years. However, the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion has been on the losing side more often than not after losing the Women's Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo reflected on the former Damage CTRL leader's recent losses. The 64-year-old added that the veteran was going to turn into Natalya, another experienced star used by the wrestling promotion to put over other talents.

"It’s old and tired. You know who Bayley is gonna turn into? Bayley is gonna turn into Natalya. That’s when you have nothing whatsoever for the talent. You have nothing whatsoever, so you just put them out there to wrestle matches and the next thing you know, you got Natalya." [From 45:59 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The Role Model has been wrestling on all three brands lately. However, she has won only one of her five singles matches in 2025. Her sole victory was against Lyra Valkyria in the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match. Only time will tell if the RAW Superstar gets back to winning ways.

