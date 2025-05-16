Bayley puts target on Becky Lynch following brutal WWE attack

WWE Superstar Bayley posted a social media update amid her hiatus to put a target on Becky Lynch. The Role Model has been away from WWE programming for nearly a month.

Ad

The former Damage CTRL leader and Lyra Valkyria were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, the former Hugger was forced to miss the bout after a brutal backstage attack during the WrestleMania countdown show.

Becky Lynch made her return to the squared circle to replace The Role Model as Lyra's partner on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, two weeks down the line, The Man revealed that she was the one who took out the 35-year-old.

Ad

Trending

During her time away from the ring, Bayley put a target on Becky Lynch via her recent social media update. She posted a selfie showing off her impressive physique. Interestingly, she added The Man's official theme "Celtic Invasion" to the post, hinting at returning to the squared circle to feud with the Irish-born star.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

"Comeback season baby," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram story by clicking here.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ex-WWE employee makes an intriguing claim about Bayley

Bayley has a strong relationship with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone). The two have remained close friends even after the multi-time WWE Women's Champion signed with rival promotion AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman claimed that Bayley's friendship with Mone impacted her negatively. He further stated that The Role Model seemingly cared more about supporting her friend than her wrestling career.

Ad

"When you make it public that you are best friends with Mercedes Mone, as much as they want to say it doesn't matter, if you're taking pictures and hanging out with AEW's biggest female star, that's gonna come back to bite you. It just is. And she even said with [Chris] Van Vliet. She was like, 'Oh, I love wrestling. I'm gonna show up everywhere.' Clearly, she doesn't care as much about her career as she does about supporting her friend. And maybe that's okay," he said. [From 14:32 to 14:57]

Ad

You can check out Jonathan Coachman's comments in the video below:

Only time will tell when Bayley steps back inside the squared circle and what plans the creative team has for The Role Model upon her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More