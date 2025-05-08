Bayley's WWE career was negatively affected due to relationship with major AEW star, says veteran

WWE Superstar Bayley has a strong relationship with a current top AEW star. A wrestling veteran recently claimed it had hurt The Role Model's career in the Stamford-based company.

The former WWE Women's Champion has been open about her strong friendship with AEW's Mercedes Mone. She was even spotted at an AEW event as her best friend debuted in the Tony Khan-led promotion. While addressing Bayley's current status in the Stamford-based company on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman claimed she was boring.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the 35-year-old showing off her close friendship with Mone in public must have affected her position in WWE. He speculated that Bayley probably cared more about supporting her friend than her career.

"When you make it public that you are best friends with Mercedes Mone, as much as they want to say it doesn't matter, if you're taking pictures and hanging out with AEW's biggest female star, that's gonna come back to bite you. It just is. And she even said with [Chris] Van Vliet. She was like, 'Oh, I love wrestling. I'm gonna show up everywhere.' Clearly, she doesn't care as much about her career as she does about supporting her friend. And maybe that's okay," Coachman said. [14:32 - 14:57]

Jonathan Coachman thinks Bayley is done in WWE

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman questioned whether the roster would be affected if Bayley got removed from it today.

The wrestling veteran claimed that The Role Model was done, revealing that he believed she was washed up.

"Oh my God! You can't be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That's my question. Bayley is done. She's washed up. She's boring. She's nothing. She's nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?" The Coach said.

Bayley recently revealed why she thought she would be fired from the Stamford-based company earlier in her career.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

