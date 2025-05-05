Bayley feared she would be fired from WWE

Bayley may have become the standard-bearer of the WWE women's division today, but there was a time she feared she would be fired from the Stamford-based promotion.

She recently opened up about her early days in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The Role Model was one of the four horsewomen who changed the landscape of the women's division. Her 'Hugger' persona resonated deeply with the audience and helped her reach the top of the mountain.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley revealed that she thought WWE would fire her within the first month for not dressing girly.

She went on to explain how AJ Lee's advice changed her career.

"I thought I was going to get fired my first month because I wasn’t girly enough, cause I didn’t dress the part … one of my bosses I guess asked AJ to talk to me because I was not dressed appropriately as in like, I didn’t look presentable enough. She looked at him, kind of annoyed at him, and was like ‘I got it.’ And then grabbed my arm and talked to me for an hour … basically told me, ‘You don’t have to change yourself to get to where you want to be, but you do work for this company, so you need to meet them halfway’ … that again changed everything for me and that was when I started figuring out the hugger stuff.” (H/T WrestlingInc.com)

What happened to Bayley in WWE?

Bayley hasn't been seen on TV since the night she was taken out by a returning Becky Lynch in a mysterious backstage attack.

WWE ran this angle to pull her from the WrestleMania 41 card, where she was supposed to partner up with Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Becky Lynch ended up taking her spot and winning the titles at The Show of Shows.

The reign was short-lived, as the Irish duo lost the titles the very next night to The Judgment Day members in a rematch on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The Man has since gone full-blown heel, having unveiled herself as the mastermind behind the assault on The Role Model.

Lynch will now challenge Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash on May 10. As for Bayley, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to see her back on TV after reports suggested that her injury was nothing but storyline-related.

