Bayley ranked #1 on PWI Women's 100

Bayley just went past 365 days as Smackdown Women's Champion, making her the longest reigning champion for this title. Her two overall reigns has been the most dominant in recent history. She also holds the record for the most days combined with over 500 days over her two reigns. Now, Bayley has added another accolade to her resume.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced their Women's 100 list with the current Smackdown Women's Champion ranking at #1. This list is comprised from July 2019 to July 2020, which covers both of Bayley's title reigns with the title. She was also one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions during this period with #5-ranked Sasha Banks as the Golden Role Models and has had an entertaining storyline with The Boss during this time.

Congratulations to @itsBayleyWWE for ranking #1 in this year's PWI Women's 100! Preorder your print copy of this exciting issue at https://t.co/O8TDpHJexm pic.twitter.com/0HztapTl1k — PWI (@OfficialPWI) October 15, 2020

The Top 5 includes other WWE Superstars along with Bayley and Banks. Becky Lynch was ranked at #2 for her year-long Raw Women's Championship reign.

The current Raw Women's Champion Asuka came in at #3, having also won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and a WWE Women's Tag Team Titles reign with Kairi Sane as the Kabuki Warriors during that time period.

Charlotte Flair came at #4 with her Royal Rumble win and NXT Women's Title reign, rounding out the top 5.

Bayley vs Sasha Banks inside Hell In A Cell

This past Friday on Smackdown, Bayley met Sasha Banks for the first time since the current Smackdown Women's Champion betrayed her best friend. The Role Model got herself disqualified after using a steel chair. Sasha Banks responde later in the show by challenging Bayley to a Hell In A Cell Match for the Smackdowdn Women's title at the PPV on Sunday, October 25th.

This highly anticipated encounter will be one of three Hell In A Cell matches, with the others being Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship once again against Jey Uso. We will have coverage on the Bayley vs Sasha Banks encounter as well as the rest of the Hell In A Cell PPV next weekend.