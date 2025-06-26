Bayley reacts after 28-year-old WWE star causes her to lose title match

Bayley recently took to social media to share a photo of her and Lyra Valkyria in the ring from this week's episode of WWE RAW. She can be seen yelling at the latter for costing her the Women's Intercontinental Championship match.

The Role Model challenged Becky Lynch for the title, and during the match, she was about to perform an elbow drop, but it was stopped after Valkyria interfered and attacked The Man. Lynch was declared the winner by disqualification, retaining the Women's Intercontinental Championship in the process.

Bayley got into an argument with Lyra Valkyria in the ring because she was unhappy that her partner had cost her the match and the title. She recently posted a photo of them arguing on X, reflecting on the incident.

You can check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch could defend her Intercontinental Title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WWE Evolution

Lyra Valkyria was the one who dropped the title to Becky Lynch. The 28-year-old star raised Lynch's arm in the air as per the stipulation.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE might be planning a Triple Threat match between Becky Lynch, The Role Model, and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's IC Title at Evolution.

"The only thing I can really speak about, and we saw it last night, [is] the three-way forming between Becky, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria. That seems to be in play for Evolution, but the Liv injury still affecting things, they've had a full week to figure it out, don't know where certain matches stand because of that, but the one that does seem clear is this three-way for the Intercontinental championship," WrestleVotes said. [From 8:10 onwards]

If the Triple Threat match happens, Becky Lynch would be outnumbered, and The Role Model could team up against The Man, as she has an issue with both stars.

