Bayley reacts to becoming #1 on PWI Women's 100; reveals what she didn't like

The year 2020 keeps getting better and better for SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. She recently went past the 365-day mark of her current title reign, while she also completed a record 500 days overall with the SmackDown Women's title in just two reigns.

Bayley has now been ranked #1 on PWI Women's 100 based on the splendid year that she has had. Her former "best friend" Sasha Banks was ranked #5 on the list and shared the cover with her. Bayley has now reacted to achieving yet another milestone. While the SmackDown Women's Champion looks to be in the mood for some "Bayley-bration", she isn't too happy with not getting the cover all to herself.

Now if only I got the cover all to myself!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Bayley-bration, 500 days of Bayley, the year of the Bayley, it just keeps getting better 😏 https://t.co/Dpjvryrm0O — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 15, 2020

Other WWE Superstars to feature on the list include former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch (#2), current RAW Women's Champion and Miss Money in the Bank 2020 Asuka (#3), and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair (#4).

Bayley to defend her title at WWE Hell in a Cell

The SmackDown Women's Champion is in the middle of a heated rivalry with Sasha Banks. The two are scheduled to take on each other for the SmackDown Women's title inside the Hell in a Cell later this month. Can Sasha Banks end the record-breaking title reign of Bayley?