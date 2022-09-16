Bayley reacts to Bianca Belair saying she wants to defeat all Four Horsewomen in WWE 

Bayley has commented on Bianca Belair saying she wants to defeat every single member of the Four Horsewomen in singles competition.

The EST of WWE has beaten every member of the group except Charlotte Flair in a title match. In an interview with In The Kliq, Belair said that it was one of her goals to conquer The Queen so that she can hold a victory over every single member of the group.

Speaking on In The Kliq, The Role Model shared her thoughts on Bianca Belair's goal, stating that the Four Horsewomen was a huge factor in her success in WWE, and she finds it cute that the latter wants to beat all of them.

"That's cute, she's a fan of the Four Horsewomen, I think that's beautiful. And we have laid the foundation, we have set the bricks on the floor of the ground that she walks on so of course, she wants to beat all of us."

She continued and asked The EST of WWE to focus on their feud.

"And just for her information, I've beaten Charlotte a few times myself, okay, so I've become the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history beating Charlotte. So maybe she should probably focus on what's at hand, the task that's at hand, and that's me," said Bayley. (9:49-10:19)

The RAW Women's Champion defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 36, Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match last year and she scored two victories over Becky Lynch this year.

Bayley on her current mindset going up against Bianca Belair

The Role Model has been involved in a feud with The EST of WWE since she returned at SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

She ended the latter's 300-day unpinned streak at Clash at the Castle. They are expected to collide at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women's Championship.

When asked about her mindset going up against Bianca Belair and how their current feud will be different from the last one they had, Bayley stated:

"I think Bianca just has a chip on her shoulder from when I pinned her at Clash at the Castle. But the main thing to our story is that right before I got injured we were supposed to have an I Quit match and that was going to be the first time in front of fans again, and it was ripped out from under us. So I know we've both been thinking about that during this time off that I've had, and of course it's something I still want to get done, (...) and that's just going to be the end chapter of our story I believe, but it's not going to happen as fast as she wants it to because I got other things to do." (08:05-08:48)

Bayley currently runs a faction known as Damage CTRL, one of the biggest heel groups on Monday Night RAW. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll be the one to dethrone Bianca to capture the RAW Women's Title.

Will Bayley put an end to Bianca's title reign? Sound off in the comments below!

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit In The Kliq and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far