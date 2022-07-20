Bayley reacts to star dumping championship in trash after breaking "her heart" during WWE show 

Multi-time women's champion Bayley is unhappy with NXT Superstar Cora Jade after the latter dumped the women's tag team title into a trash can live on the WWE show.

A week after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship, Jade betrayed her tag team partner Roxanne Perez during last week's show. Perez suffered an assault before the show started, which put her NXT Championship shot against Mandy Rose in jeopardy. While Jade would pretend to be concerned and try to fill in for her, Perez still participated in the match.

However, during the match, Jade attacked her and cost her the title shot. This week, Jade cut all ties with her tag team partner, saying that Perez had been using her, and then threw her NXT Women's Tag Team Title in the trash.

As a fan of the team, Bayley was naturally unhappy with Jade's actions. She tweeted that she had more work to do, hinting that when she came back, she would be saving the titles.

"Guess I have more work to do," Bayley wrote.

This comes after The Role Model said that Jade "broke her heart" last week when she attacked her tag team partner.

"I hate Corav [Jade]. She broke my heart."

Bayley has been invested in Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez for some time

The former women's champion has been an outspoken fan of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez for some time now. After Perez won the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, The Role Model was among the first to congratulate her, tweeting that she was proud.

She also tweeted after the women's tag team title win by Perez and Jade that she wanted a Team 2001 t-shirt from the WWE Shop, further establishing her support.

Unfortunately for the former champion, the team no longer exists apparently, with Jade cutting ties with Perez this week by dumping her title. It seems likely that the two women will be in a feud for a while.

With Bayley tweeting about having more work to do, do you think she could be involved in the feud between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade? Let us know in the comments section below.

