  Bayley reacts to former WWE champion telling her they won't team together again

Bayley reacts to former WWE champion telling her they won't team together again

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 14, 2025 03:21 GMT
Bayley
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

A former WWE champion recently told Bayley that they won't be teaming together again. The Role Model has now reacted to it.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's dynamic has been interesting in recent weeks. Since The Role Model returned to help Lyra against the Judgment Day, the former has been unpredictable. One moment, she is happy and wants to hug the former Women's Intercontinental Champion, and then the next moment, she snaps at Lyra for no apparent reason. Despite this, these two women have managed to form a successful team.

This week on WWE RAW, The Role Model teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to face Judgment Day. Before the match, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion told her tag team partner that their teaming together would be a one-time thing unless she could count on the former WWE Women's Champion. After their match, Lyra Valkyria told The Role Model that this was the last time during their victory celebration. The Role Model has now reacted to this on social media.

"“This is the LAST time” she said YAH, OKAY…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Check out her tweet here:

Vince Russo questioned Bayley's WWE booking

Bayley is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the women's division. However, in recent weeks, she has been playing a gimmick which has split personalities, which has seen her alternate between her "Role Model" and "Hugger" personas.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of Raw, Vince Russo questioned the end goal for this new gimmick.

"Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see which version of The Role Model will show up at RAW next week.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
