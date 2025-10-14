Bayley reacts to former WWE champion telling her they won't team together again

A former WWE champion recently told Bayley that they won't be teaming together again. The Role Model has now reacted to it.Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's dynamic has been interesting in recent weeks. Since The Role Model returned to help Lyra against the Judgment Day, the former has been unpredictable. One moment, she is happy and wants to hug the former Women's Intercontinental Champion, and then the next moment, she snaps at Lyra for no apparent reason. Despite this, these two women have managed to form a successful team.This week on WWE RAW, The Role Model teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to face Judgment Day. Before the match, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion told her tag team partner that their teaming together would be a one-time thing unless she could count on the former WWE Women's Champion. After their match, Lyra Valkyria told The Role Model that this was the last time during their victory celebration. The Role Model has now reacted to this on social media.&quot;“This is the LAST time” she said YAH, OKAY…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!&quot;Check out her tweet here:Vince Russo questioned Bayley's WWE bookingBayley is one of the most decorated female wrestlers in the women's division. However, in recent weeks, she has been playing a gimmick which has split personalities, which has seen her alternate between her &quot;Role Model&quot; and &quot;Hugger&quot; personas.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of Raw, Vince Russo questioned the end goal for this new gimmick.&quot;Bayley and Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see which version of The Role Model will show up at RAW next week.