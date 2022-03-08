Bayley reacts to graphic X-Ray photo of ex-WWE star's broken wrist

Bayley was left concerned after former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green suffered a wrist injury at IMPACT's Sacrifice pay-per-view.

Chelsea Green took on ROH Women's World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at the Sacrifice pay-per-view. The match didn't even last for 10 minutes, as Purrazzo retained her title. The referee threw up the X-sign during the match after sensing that Green had suffered an injury. Purrazzo then locked Green in an armbar, and the referee stopped the match.

Green later shared an X-Ray image of her wrist injury. Fans were horrified to see that Green's wrist was broken. Several wrestlers reacted to Green's tweet, with one of them being WWE Superstar Bayley.

Several others joined Bayley in reacting to Green's wrist injury

Chelsea Green had a brief run with WWE in 2018-21. She didn't do much of note during her stint and was eventually released by the company. On the March 13, 2019, episode of WWE NXT, Green suffered a broken wrist injury. She later returned to action after the wrist was healed.

Green made her SmackDown debut on the November 13, 2020, episode of the blue brand. She took on Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Tamina in a Fatal Four-Way match for a spot in the Women's Survivor Series team. Green didn't win the match and broke her wrist again. She was inactive for the remainder of her WWE run and was let go in April 2021.

Green has previously spoken up about why her wrist breaks so often. Check out her comments below:

"The issue is, I already had an implant from when I broke it live at NXT and what we didn’t know is that I’m allergic to metal implants on my bones. We did not know that until we went back in for surgery, put a larger implant in, and my bones reacted and I had swelling. Right after I was released, I had a lot of pain in my arm and I had been fully cleared and ready to go months prior to being released. My arm just kept getting worse to the point where I couldn’t lift five pounds at the gym," said Chelsea. [H/T Fightful]

Here's hoping Chelsea Green makes a full recovery from what looks like an incredibly painful wrist injury.

