"So right"- Bayley reacts after Hall of Famer heavily criticizes Rhea Ripley

Bayley wholeheartedly agreed with WWE Hall of Famer Ivory's criticism of Rhea Ripley, in her latest tweet.

Last night during the Women's Royal Rumble match, Ivory came out donning her "Right To Censor" gimmick. She didn't even last 30 seconds in the bout, and was quickly eliminated by Ripley. Later, she bashed The Nightmare in a backstage segment.

Bayley noticed the video on Twitter, and stated that she agrees with Ivory's assessment of Ripley.

"She’s so right," wrote the former Women's Champion.

What did Ivory say about Rhea Ripley that left Bayley impressed?

Ivory didn't seem too happy with Rhea Ripley last night. It looked like the WWE legend was highly disappointed in The Nightmare. Here's what she said about Ripley:

"I think she should think twice about what she's doing with her life. Her life as a substantial female, she could be contributing to the world, she could have a purpose in her life, if she would just open up to see new things. I can teach her, I can help her. I want to help her," said Ivory.

Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. was in complete agreement with Ivory as well.

For those unaware, Nikki and Ripley are no longer together. The two superstars formed a tag team shortly after SummerSlam 2021. On the September 20, 2021 episode of RAW, the duo won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles by defeating Natalya and Tamina.

After a short-lived run as women's tag team champions, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. lost the belts to Queen Zelina and Carmella in late 2021. Earlier this year, Nikki turned heel after attacking Ripley on the red brand.

Rhea Ripley has done quite well in WWE so far. She's just 25-years-old, and has a long road ahead of her. She has already competed in two women's title matches at WrestleMania. Additionally, Ripley has won women's titles on every brand except SmackDown.

What do you make of Ivory's opinion on Rhea Ripley? Is Ripley directionless and in need of help, as hinted by her comment?

