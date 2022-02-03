"While I'm out injured?" - Bayley reacts to major WWE announcement

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has given an interesting reaction to WWE Hall of Famer Lita challenging for a championship.

Lita returned to WWE ahead of this year's Royal Rumble and competed in the Women's Battle Royale but could not win it. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, she confronted RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

She then challenged her for a title match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Big Time Becks agreed to the same, and the match has been made official. This will be Lita's first singles match in WWE in a decade.

WWE's official Twitter account recently asked fans if they thought Lita could walk out of the Elimination Chamber as a five-time women's champion.

Bayley reacted to the same and sarcastically stated that another legend has returned to action while she's out injured.

"Another amazing legend returning to action while I’m out injured??!!?!! Y’all are making me blush," she wrote in her tweet.

Bayley further clarified what she meant by her tweet

Several fans replied to this tweet from The Role Model, stating that they would love to see a match between her and Lita. One further claimed that the legends are returning now because she was not there, and they were scared of her.

"They are probably returning because you aren't there and they were scared of you," replied a fan.

Bayley noticed this tweet and replied that she also meant the same by her previous sarcastic tweet.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @YearOfTheViolet duh Doug!!!! That’s literally what I’m saying!!!!! It’s called sarcasm omg @YearOfTheViolet duh Doug!!!! That’s literally what I’m saying!!!!! It’s called sarcasm omg

WWE Universe was looking forward to seeing The Role Model return as a surprise entrant in this year's Women's Royal Rumble. However, that did not happen. She has been out injured for several months now after suffering an injury to her leg while training at the WWE Performance Center.

