“I’m over it” - Injured WWE Superstar reacts to Liv Morgan teaming with Bianca Belair on RAW

Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair's pairing on WWE RAW might have excited fans, but one injured WWE star was not happy about it.

Bayley has been absent from WWE television after she tore her ACL last July. Since then, she has commented on different WWE segments but has naturally been unable to compete.

Ahead of Money in the Bank, Bayley said that she was cheering for Liv Morgan to win. Thus, after the event, she was naturally happy when Morgan not only won but also cashed in the briefcase to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

However, after seeing Bianca Belair and Morgan team up on RAW, Bayley said she was no longer as happy for the new champion. She took to Twitter to say that she was "over it."

"Ah I’m over it already," Bayley wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Before this, when Liv Morgan won the title, Bayley had said that she was the happiest that she had been all year, so this reaction appears to be a quick u-turn, in her opinion.

Fans want Bayley to return and get involved in a feud with Liv Morgan

Following Bayley's tweet, fans let the injured star know that they wanted — her back in the ring.

There was an outpouring among fans begging her to return to WWE. Given she's been absent from the company for a year, it has been a long time since they saw her in the ring.

These are some of the fan reactions:

𝕵𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖊 @jussiejussie @itsBayleyWWE Come back and do something about it! @itsBayleyWWE Come back and do something about it!

Meanwhile, others tweeted about how this response was more typical of Bayley than the love she had shown Morgan after her win at Money in the Bank and commented on the same.

Others commented on Bayley's reaction, saying that she was not going to be returning anyway, while others said that they knew that the former champion was lying.

😈💫 @The__Realest4 @itsBayleyWWE @TheDEEsciple nobody cares bayley ur not gonna show up this friday anyway lmao @itsBayleyWWE @TheDEEsciple nobody cares bayley ur not gonna show up this friday anyway lmao

For weeks now, fans have been expecting Bayley to return to the ring. Although she didn't return at Money in the Bank, they will be holding out hope for an in-ring return for the former champion soon.

