Bayley reacts to major Damage CTRL announcement on Monday Night RAW

WWE Women's World Champion Bayley recently shared a message for her former faction Damage CTRL.

The Role Model founded the stable alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY back in 2022. They tried to bring a change in the women's roster and were successful in their efforts as Dakota and IYO won the Women's Tag Team Championships. The faction grew in numbers when the likes of Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the fray. However, they slowly turned against their leader leading to a matchup between her and IYO at WrestleMania XL for the Women's Championship.

This week during the WWE Draft, Damage CTRL was drafted to RAW. Stephanie McMahon made the Round One announcements and the faction found themselves the second pick of the night for the red brand. Bayley reacted to the news on Twitter and claimed it felt like her former stable members were now ready to make it on their own on RAW.

"They have officially left da nest..."

Expand Tweet

Bayley is set for a Triple Threat Match at Backlash

The recently concluded WWE Draft has not impacted Bayley since she, like all other champions was protected and not eligible to be picked up.

However, the Role Model has a ton of problems of her own. This past week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Naomi duked it out in a singles encounter to determine the number-one challenger for the WWE Women's title while the current champion watched the action from ringside.

However, the match ended in a no contest when Nia Jax emerged out of nowhere and attacked the champ. Naomi came to the rescue of her friend but she too was taken down. Tiffany saw this opportunity and lined up the two babyfaces in the ring. She then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on them, sending a strong message ahead of Backlash.

Expand Tweet

Later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis decided that the champ would defend the WWE Women's Title in a Triple Threat match against both Tiffany Stratton and Naomi.