Stephanie McMahon troubled by the McMahon family controversy, feels ex-WWE employee (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Vince Russo spoke about Stephanie McMahon appearing on RAW this week.

Stephanie made a surprise appearance this week on the RAW brand to loud cheers from the fans. She welcomed the fans to the second night of the draft. She then announced the first-round draft picks for the night.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo was happy to see Stephanie McMahon on TV. He felt it was nice to see the Billion Dollar Princess associated with the company in some fashion. He detailed that the entire McMahon family had been under a lot of stress after the recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the impact could be seen on Stephanie as she looked visibly older.

"Oh bro, Stephanie's aging bro. I mean, we haven't seen her on TV in a long time. She's aging, we're all aging, I mean, look at me." Russo continued, "I'm assuming there's been some very stressful times (for the McMahons)." [39:00 onwards]

This was Stephanie McMahon's second appearance on WWE TV this month. She had previously shown up on Night Two of WrestleMania, much to the surprise of fans.

Her WrestleMania XL appearance was met with an overwhelmingly positive response and it seems like WWE is making good use of the goodwill that she carries with Triple H and the talent on the roster.

