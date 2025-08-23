Bayley reacts to being replaced AGAIN

Bayley has reacted now to being replaced yet again in WWE. The star was naturally unhappy and spoke out.A fan posted a video from the dark match after WWE SmackDown. There, Lyra Valkyra was teaming up with IYO SKY to face The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. In Dublin, the star was hugely over and was cheered the entire time. In fact, the star was so well-loved that the crowd decided to take the cheer that has been associated with Bayley for the last decade and use it to cheer Lyra on.The chant that usually goes, &quot;Hey Bayley, I want to know if you'll be my girl?&quot; was used, with the star's name being replaced by her former friend's as they cheered for Valkyria. The video was posted on X, with them letting Bayley know that this had happened.To say that the former champion was happy would be an understatement. Bayley was furious at her name being replaced, especially given that she has been replaced by WWE as well in recent months. She did not compete at WrestleMania, where Becky Lynch took her place, and at SummerSlam, she did not even get a match.The star asked fans what this was, completely enraged.&quot;DUBLIN WHAT IS THIS,&quot; she wrote on X.Bayley is going through a breakdown after Lyra Valkyria left herThe star has not had the best time in recent months. Other than being left off some of the biggest shows, she also lost the friendship with Valkyria. The star tried to help her friend win a match against Becky Lynch, but accidentally cost her the Women's Intercontinental Championship shot.Since Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again while Lynch holds on to it, she was very annoyed and told Bayley that it was time for them to head their own ways.Since then, the star has been having a breakdown and seems to be turning heel.