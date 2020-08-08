Soon after SmackDown came to an end, the Blue brand's Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter and reacted to the final segment of the show by asking a question to WWE's chief brand officer, Stephanie McMahon.

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, the hooded figures who appeared on RAW made their presence known again and they meant business this time around. The mysterious figures invaded the show after the main event that saw Heavy Machinery take on The Miz and John Morrison, with Sonya Deville watching from ringside. Mandy Rose, now sporting shorter hair, attacked Deville during the match.

Things turned chaotic soon as RETRIBUTION came out carrying baseball bats and proceeded to launch an attack on the developmental wrestlers who were a part of the audience. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley reacted to the invasion via her Twitter handle and had a question for Stephanie McMahon. Bayley asked Stephanie if the Blue show has been canceled. Check out the tweet below:

Stephanie McMahon had a surprise for Bayley tonight

Bayley is having problems of her own as The Biggest Party of the Summer is on the horizon. Stephanie informed Bayley tonight that there will be a triple brand battle royale on next week's episode, with the winner getting an opportunity to take on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title.

As for RETRIBUTION, little is known about the mysterious stable that was first seen on this week's RAW. Their motive is still unknown at this point in time, with many fans speculating that they are here to take over and destroy everyone who dares to cross them.