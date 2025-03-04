  • home icon
Bayley reacts after Rhea Ripley surprisingly gets dethroned on WWE RAW

By Kaushik Das
Modified Mar 04, 2025 05:02 GMT
Rhea Ripley had a rough night [Image credits: WWE.com and WWE Instagram handle]
Rhea Ripley's status for WWE WrestleMania 41 seems to be in serious jeopardy after her Women's World Championship reign came to an end on RAW this week. Bayley has now reacted to the title change with an interesting post.

The main event of this Monday night show saw Ripley put her title on the line against IYO SKY. Bianca Belair, who won the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match, was present at ringside to see who she would face at The Show of Shows.

Mami and SKY had a back-and-forth encounter, with some close calls for both stars. Belair also played a subtle role during the bout with her actions. Toward the end, Rhea Ripley, tired of The EST's mannerisms, shoved her, and the latter quickly retaliated.

In a surprising moment, referee Jessika Carr didn't end the match in DQ despite Bianca Belair putting her hands on Ripley. Mami went to finish off her opponent with a Riptide from the top rope, but IYO SKY reversed it into a hurricanrana.

She quickly followed up with the Over the Moonsault to win the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW. Shortly after, Bayley took to X (fka Twitter) and reacted to Sky's victory with a shocked face emoji.

Check out The Role Model's post below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Rhea Ripley after the massive setback ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
