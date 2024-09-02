Bayley reacts to shocking debut at recent WWE show

The NXT Women's Championship match at WWE No Mercy clearly ruled over the entire show. The Gauntlet Eliminator Match winner, Jaida Parker, challenged Roxanne Perez for the title but ended up losing her opportunity.

Following the match, Guilia made her surprising debut in WWE. The former NJPW star had a staredown with the champion, hinting at herself being the next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship.

Addressing the intriguing storyline being built, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley reacted with a post on X. The 35-year-old gave her flowers to Perez for her title reign and added that the top women stars around the world wanted a piece of the champion.

Trending

"Rox making that title so special that the top women in the world want a piece #wwenxt," wrote Bayley.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

While Guilia's shocking debut was Bayley's focus, she also teased a potential visit to NXT in the near future.

Bayley returned to SmackDown following WWE SummerSlam loss recently

Bayley lost her WWE Women's Title to Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024. However, the biggest reason for her loss was an interference from Miss Money in the Bank, Tiffany Stratton.

Similar scenes were seen on this week's episode of SmackDown where Nia Jax defended her title against Michin in a Street Fight. While Stratton came out to seemingly cash-in her contract, she unleashed an attack on the challenger, showing her loyalty to the champion.

Expand Tweet

However, Bayley then made a surprising return to take the 25-year-old star down and even the battlefield for Michin. With her return, it is clear that Bayley is on the path to make Stratton pay for her interference before getting back into the women's championship picture.

With some intriguing storylines developing on the blue brand, fans will have to wait and see what Triple H has in line for Bayley. A potential run in NXT could indeed be a massive game-changer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback