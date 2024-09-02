Blockbuster WWE signing finally makes debut at No Mercy 2024; confronts Roxanne Perez

A highly-anticipated blockbuster WWE signing has finally happened and is now official - with Roxanne Perez now on her guard. At NXT No Mercy, the long-rumored signing finally debuted. This would be Giulia.

Roxanne Perez is inching closer and closer to history. Apart from Asuka, no woman in NXT history has more premium live event wins (previously Takeovers) than Roxanne. The Prodigy is by far one of the most accomplished women in NXT history and will likely go down as the greatest should her reign continue for longer.

After Roxanne Perez defeated Jaida Parker in an absolute classic to retain the NXT Women's Title, the blockbuster WWE signing Giulia finally made her debut and confronted the champion in an amazing moment.

For those unaware, Giulia's signing has been rumored as far back as 2023. She became a major star in Japan and was touted as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

When Rossy Ogawa of STARDOM went through a controversy that saw him depart the promotion he co-founded, Giulia joined him in his new promotion Dream Star Fighting Marigold.

The reason behind her delayed debut was that she promised to help get the promotion off the ground. With that promise fulfilled, she is now a WWE Superstar.

Expect big things from Giulia in the coming weeks.

