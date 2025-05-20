Bayley reacts after top WWE star leaves match midway due to devastating injury on RAW

A WWE star blew up her knee in a heartbreaking moment on this week's episode of RAW, forcing her to leave her match midway. Soon after the brutal spot, wishes began pouring in for Zoey Stark, with Bayley also sending out a heartfelt message to her colleague.

Stark was involved in a three-way clash against Rhea Ripley and a returning Kairi Sane on the Monday Night show to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month. Minutes into the bout, Zoey Stark accidentally hurt her knee while attempting a Missile Dropkick on Sane.

The 31-year-old star was visibly in pain following the spot and was escorted out of the ring by a doctor, effectively making the three-way match a singles contest.

Though Ripley and Sane went on to have a great match, with the former coming on top, concerns around Stark's health diverted the fans' attention. Moments after the injury, Bayley took to her X/Twitter account to share a message for the WWE star. She only wrote Stark's first name with a heart emoji, signifying that she was praying and sending love to her.

"ZOEY ❤️," tweeted The Role Model.

Check out the post below:

Considering she couldn't continue wrestling, it's safe to say the injury could be a serious one and could potentially keep Zoey Stark out of action for a while. It remains to be seen if WWE or Stark issues a comment on the latter's injury.

