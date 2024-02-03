Bayley reacts to her WrestleMania match announcement against IYO SKY after WWE SmackDown

Bayley took to Twitter/X to react to WWE confirming her WrestleMania 40 match against IYO SKY.

On this week's SmackDown, the implosion of Damage CTRL finally took place, as SKY and The Kabuki Warriors betrayed the Role Model. This led to her challenging for the Women's Championship at The Showcase of Immortals.

On Twitter/X, Bayley posted the match graphic of her upcoming showdown against SKY. The Genius of Sky will defend the WWE Women's Title against her now-former stablemate.

Bayley claimed she wasn't aware of The Kabuki Warriors' participation in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Bayley recently made history by winning her first Women's Royal Rumble Match. Numerous top superstars were a part of the battle royale, including The Kabuki Warriors.

At the time, Asuka and Kairi Sane were stablemates with Bayley in Damage CTRL and were fresh on the back of a championship victory.

Speaking on The Bump, The Role Model questioned The Kabuki Warriors' participation in the match.

"So, I told them (Damage CTRL) that this was my night. I told them that I was going to go on to the end. So, I honestly didn't even expect for them to be in the match. But I'm happy that they were, we got rid of a lot of girls in there together. We're always stronger together, so it did suck to see them get eliminated. But at least we got a good little chuckle out of Kairi, you know? She's going to live on forever now."

She added:

"There was no lack of communication, alright? There's always people... People are fighting for that spot, okay? I assumed that they knew what the gameplan was, and what my gameplan was, but I shouldn't assume because you know what that means."

Bayley will aim to win the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40 after dethroning IYO SKY.

