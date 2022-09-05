Bayley reacts to WWE promoting merchandise for her 

Ever since making a return at SummerSlam, Bayley has been on a roll. This was punctuated by her pinning RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair to win the six-woman tag for Damage Control over Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at Clash at the Castle.

In light of her win at the premium live event, WWE Shop on Twitter promoted some of her merchandise, to which Bayley has reacted.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster. The capacity crowd in Cardiff even sang a popular chant of her from her NXT days.

Seeing the crowd support behind her, the company promoted a t-shirt with her signature catchphrase, "Ding Dong Hello" on it. Staying in her heelish character.

However, The Role Model picked flaws with it as well, pointing out that the merch only depicts her and not her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Claiming that the two would be angry, she tweeted this:

Now that she became the first person to pin Bianca Belair in 2022, it is likely that Bayley will now be challenging for the RAW Women's Championship.

With the support of Damage Control by her side, she might even be a favorite going into a potential match between her and The EST.

Bayley heaped praise on Dakota Kai and IYO SKY ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle

Bayley's new stable Damage Control, made up of her, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, had a dominant display at Clash at the Castle. The trio picked up an impressive victory over the babyface team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

The former RAW Women's Champion made a return on this year's SummerSlam after being on the shelf with an injury for over a year. She made her return alongside Dakota and IYO, forming the faction at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Before WWE's first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years, The Role Model gave an interview to Sports Illustrated, where she had high praise for her fellow faction members.

“These two women are incredible. They’ve trained all over the world. But Dakota was released, and IYO was out with an injury. We didn’t know if she’d be used to her full capability when she got back. That’s something I couldn’t wait on, or risk taking a chance. Now that they’re here, Dakota and IYO are going to take this division to the next level. I’m so excited for them. They add more fuel to my fire, too, and what we can all accomplish together," said Bayley.

With Damage Control picking up an emphatic victory in their first match as a group, it remains to be seen what is in store for the trio going forward.

Bayley might have her eye set on the RAW Women's Championship, while Dakota Kai and IYO SKY might be looking to exact revenge for their loss in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament to Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

