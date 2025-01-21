  • home icon
  Bayley reacts to WWE Superstar's goodbye message

Bayley reacts to WWE Superstar's goodbye message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 21, 2025 07:19 GMT
Bayley lost to Nia Jax on this week
Bayley lost to Nia Jax on this week's RAW (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bayley has reacted to a goodbye message from WWE Superstar and one-half of Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson. The 30-year-old was quite emotional after The Role Model signed with RAW, departing SmackDown.

Bayley and Pretty Deadly's respective on-screen characters are quite different. However, they are good friends off-screen and have often been spotted accompanying each other. They were also seen on the red carpet of the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

On Twitter/X, Wilson shared a backstage photo with his tag team partner, Elton Prince and Bayley. The Role Model admitted she would be reminded of Pretty Deadly whenever she saw a disco ball.

also-read-trending Trending
"I’ll think of you guys every time I see a disco ball," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's response to Wilson:

Jonathan Coachman thinks WWE won't put a major title on Bayley because of her friendship with Mercedes Moné

Jonathan Coachman believes WWE won't award Bayley a major title because of her friendship with Mercedes Moné. At the 2024 SummerSlam premium live event, she lost the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, he said:

"Part of the reason Bayley won't [win the title] is because her and Mercedes Mone, they keep doing the whole, 'She's my best friend. I love her to death. And we still talk all the time.' And as much as I would love for the thought process that the executives don't care about that, Tommy, we know they're petty. We know they're petty. And they don't want Bayley interacting with Mercedes Mone, the big free agent. So, they're never gonna give it to her."

Bayley was also Tiffany Stratton's first challenger for the Women's Championship. On last week's SmackDown, she unsuccessfully challenged the newly crowned champion, who defeated Nia Jax in early January. The Role Model won a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Jax, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

Edited by Angana Roy
