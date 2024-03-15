Bayley receives a four-word message from Damage CTRL member ahead of a huge match on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai took to social media to warn Bayley ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown.

Kai recently betrayed the former Damage CTRL leader during a tag team match against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Shortly after, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors joined the beatdown.

Taking to Instagram, Kai posted photos of the original Damage CTRL trio featuring Bayley and SKY. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sent a four-word warning message.

"Your fairytale is ending." wrote Kai

Check out Kai's Instagram post:

At SummerSlam 2022, Bayley formed Damage CTRL with Kai and SKY. The trio confronted Bianca Belair after her successful RAW Women's Championship defense against Becky Lynch.

Following this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Role Model was booted out of Damage CTRL. She proceeded to choose SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Bayley warned Dakota Kai ahead of their match

Ahead of WWE SmackDown, Bayley took to social media to warn Dakota Kai. She even threatened to expose her former stablemate.

Taking to Instagram, The Role Model sent a message explaining her decision to choose Kai as a member of Damage CTRL. The Role Model wrote:

"I brought you in because I knew you were special. I knew how talented you were, unlike anyone on the roster in so many ways. I saw myself in you - the way nobody quite believed in you the way that they should, and the way you used that as fuel to make yourself such a unique performer. I can’t wait to see if I was right. Are you really that good? Or did I just see what I wanted to see because you were my friend.. I want the real you tomorrow @imkingkota, I dare you not to hold back."

She added:

"Bring all the damn chips you got on your shoulder tomorrow night. Bring all the frustrations of injuries and being told no and not feeling like you’re enough. Bring all the reasons you thought you’d be better off without me. Because I’m bringing the best version of myself and I can’t wait to show you what a damn idiot you are." wrote Bayley

The former Damage CTRL leader will challenge for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

