Bayley reiterates that major WWE stable has split

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley reiterated that a major faction had split up. The Role Model did so during a live event in Melbourne, Australia.The 36-year-old competed for the Women's United States Championship at WWE Supershow. The RAW star and her ally, Lyra Valkyria, challenged Giulia for the title in a triple threat match. The Japanese star emerged victorious and retained the gold.WWE recently posted a video of The Role Model's intriguing interaction with a fan. The veteran spotted a fan-made signboard with &quot;Damage CTRL Forever&quot; written on it. She walked to the fan standing close to the barricade and caught hold of the sign.The inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion started tearing the fan sign to make it clear that the faction has split up. However, staying true to her babyface character, she did not tear the sign all the way and gave it back to the fan.&quot;'Damage CTRL 4 ever' @itsmebayley said NO! 😂🔥 #WWEMelbourne,&quot; read the post.Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY joined forces in 2022 to form Damage CTRL. The faction debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and remained an integral part of WWE programming for some time. Kairi Sane and Asuka also became a part of the villainous group later on.The Role Model was ousted from the group following her Royal Rumble win in 2024. The veteran got her revenge, as she defeated her former friend Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL.Bayley has another ally in the form of a former WWE championBayley is currently teaming up with inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Although they have had their share of issues with each other, the two are likely to wrestle as a duo for some time.Earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, they defeated former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team contest. Before the match, Lyra told The Role Model wrestling as a tag team would only be a one-time thing. However, the duo seemed delighted after their win over the members of The Judgment Day.The slap that flipped the switch! Maybe @Real_Valkyria is starting to figure @itsBayleyWWE out... 🤔Only time will tell for how long the two stay together as a team. It will be interesting to see if they challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the future.