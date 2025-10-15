WWE Supershow Results: Major name teases retirement, former champion's 51-day losing streak continues! (10/15/2025)

WWE hosted a live event in Melbourne, Australia, on October 15, Wednesday. The show featured prominent names such as Rhea Ripley and CM Punk in action.
The company has been in Australia for the last few days, with Crown Jewel emanating from Perth. RAW was also live from the RAC Arena in Perth. The show ended on a shocking note as Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision. We also saw the rivalry between The Kabuki Warrior and RhIyo continue on the red brand, and it carried over to the house show in Melbourne.
Penta defeated Kofi Kingston at WWE Supershow
The event kicked off with a singles match between Kofi Kingston and Penta, where the latter was able to pick up a win. Kingston has been on a losing run lately, with his last win coming in August. Things did not change for the former WWE Champion at the Melbourne live event, as Penta picked up a victory via pinfall.
Result: Penta defeats Kofi Kingston
Aside from the New Day, Penta has also been involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio. He challenged for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW, but Dirty Dom was able to steal a win.
WWE Supershow Results: AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano
Next up, we saw AJ Styles take on El Grande Americano in one-on-one action. The two men have been at odds over the last several weeks, and they got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle. While Styles may have failed to defeat John Cena at Crown Jewel, he bounced back with a win at the Melbourne house show as he got a win over El Grande Americano.
Result: AJ Styles defeats El Grande Americano
The Phenomenal One also addressed the fans after the match, noting that he does not have much time left inside the squared circle. Styles has previously confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots in 2026.
