Bron Breakker calls for security on WWE fans, claims they should be taken to jail

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:30 GMT
Bron Breakker wasn
Bron Breakker wasn't having it (image via WWE)

Bron Breakker has had an interesting week. After turning his back on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, he has remained in Australia and wrestled as part of the recent live event in Melbourne earlier today.

Breakker was seemingly upset by a group of WWE fans at ringside during his match, and after the group of children "yeeted" at him several times, he walked over to security and dragged him over to sort them out.

Breakker also shouted at the group that they should all be taken to jail.

Of course, the children were just having fun at ringside, but as he was flanked by his Vision teammate, Bronson Reed, Breakker was in no mood to deal with any WWE fans.

Bron Breakker could now be the leader of The Vision on WWE RAW

It was a decision that sent shockwaves through WWE, but when Bron Breakker delivered that Spear to Seth Rollins on RAW, before convincing Bronson Reed to deliver a Tsunami and Paul Heyman to switch sides, it meant he was the new leader of the group.

Breakker has always been seen as the future of the company after coming from a wrestling background but it was believed that he would sit under the learning tree of Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman for several more months before he decided to pull the trigger on a turn.

Reports suggest that Seth Rollins has sustained a shoulder injury, which is why the betrayal was brought forward and Breakker could now be seen as the acting World Champion until Rollins is able to return.

Breakker did leave RAW ith the title after taking it from Rollins and since CM Punk is now the number one contender for the title, Breakker could be the man who steps in and takes over Rollins' duties.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
