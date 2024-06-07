Bayley replies to former champion taking a shot at her

A former champion recently fired a shot at Bayley. The WWE Women's Champion has given a fitting reply.

Bianca Belair has had issues with her for several years. The two women have not seen eye-to-eye since The Role Model formed Damage CTRL. She was in a long feud against The EST over the RAW Women's Championship. The tension between them reached a boiling point, and even after The Role Model turned a new leaf and left Damage CTRL, Bianca couldn't forgive her for what she's done in the past.

Recently, Bianca Belair posted a video of a guy juggling three apples while taking a bit out of each one. She captioned the video, taking a shot at the former Damage CTRL leader.

"if only @itsmebayley could be this good..." she wrote.

Bayley has since responded to her post fittingly as:

"I bet I can juggle and slap you at the same time."

Bayley will defend her title against Piper Niven at WWE Clash at the Castle

A few weeks ago, the 34-year-old squared off against Chelsea Green in a singles match on SmackDown. It didn't take long for The Role Model to defeat her. Piper Niven blindsided the WWE Women's Champion following the match and laid her out in the ring.

Last week on the blue brand, The Role Model came out to confront Nia Jax, who had won the Queen of the Ring Tournament, when she was ambushed by both Green and Niven, who set up a tag match for later in the night and won.

Following this match, WWE announced that The Role Model will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

The women will finally have the chance to settle their scores when they face off at the Premium Live Event on June 15.

