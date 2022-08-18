"You ain't never been Dakota" - Bayley responds to WWE Superstar's criticism of Dakota Kai

Bayley has taken to social media to call out WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss for criticizing her stablemate, Dakota Kai.

The Role Model has been aligned with former NXT standouts Kai and Iyo Sky since her return at SummerSlam 2022. Since confronting Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the premium live event, the trio has been causing issues for the top stars in the women's division on WWE RAW.

On a recent edition of The Bump, Alexa Bliss had some choice words for Kai. Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair are set to battle with Kai, Sky, and Bayley at WWE Clash At The Castle on September 3rd.

Bliss said that she had once been like Dakota, so she knew how to beat her. This prompted a response from The Role Model, who told Alexa that she had, in fact, never been Dakota.

"Ohhhh yea?!!! While I’m sure the WWE IDIOTVERSE might agree with that VERY untrue statement………You ain’t never been Dakota, and you will NEVER be Io!!!!!!! So good luck with that game plan hahahahahahahahahaha."

A legendary women's champion wants to come out of retirement to face Bayley

Victoria, real name Lisa Marie Varon, was a two-time Women's Champion in WWE and a five-time Knockouts Champion in TNA.

When asked during a recent interview who she would face if she came out of retirement, she said The Role Model was one of the names on her list:

"Bayley is one. She's just so kind and giving. But Bianca and Ripley too. That girl is freaking invincible too you know. There's such good talent out there. There are so many good girls out there now. It's too much to pick from because everybody is at that level where they're freaking good," said Victoria.

Victoria last got into the ring as part of the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which Bianca Belair won. It remains to be seen whether her wish to face The Role Model will be fulfilled.

What did you think of Bayley's tweet? You can read more about her by clicking right here.

