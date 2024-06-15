Bayley retains WWE Women’s Championship despite unique inference at Clash at the Castle

WWE Women's Champion Bayley walked into the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend with a disadvantage. It was her challenger's home turf.

Piper Niven entered the arena with Chelsea Green. Naturally, she received a loud pop from the Scottish crowd. Green made repeated attempts at assisting Niven by attacking The Role Model. Ultimately she was barred from ringside by the referee.

The two women continued with their back-and-forth offenses. In the closing moments of the bout, Chelsea reappeared, sprinting to the ring. In what was a unique counter to the referee banning her from ringside, she was wearing a luchador mask. Her distraction allowed Niven to recover from a Bayley's finisher and kick out from a pinfall attempt just in the nick of time.

But in the end, it was The Role Model who walked out of the OVO Hydro with the Women's Championship. Niven put on a valiant effort but Bayley clinched the victory.

While Scotland's own Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn did the unfathomable earlier in the night by becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Niven could not follow it up. However, the star has nothing to be ashamed of.

This bout was very well received by the crowd, as both women worked hard to put on a barnburner.