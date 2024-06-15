Major title change at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland saw Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line for the third time. However, the champions had to deal with massive support for two hometown superstars for this defense, plus another set of challengers.

Clash at the Castle: Scotland from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow saw Big Jade and The EST of WWE defend in a Triple Threat tag team match against Scottish superstars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, plus Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. The Unholy Union received a major pop from their compatriots, and that support carried them through the match and to the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Tonight's Triple Threat featured several double team sequences, a few botches, plus action that went in and out of the ring. It looked as if Baszler was about to put Cargill out with the Kirifuda Clutch, but Belair made the save and the champions double-teamed Baszler until Dawn broke up what appeared to be the winning pin. Dawn quickly nailed a German suplex on Baszler for the pin to win as the former champions looked on in shock.

After the match, the crowd of Glaswegians cheered The Unholy Union on with a massive ovation. Dawn and Fyre then celebrated with flowers and greeted family members in the front row. They returned to the ring to pose with the titles to end the segment.

This is the first main roster title reign for Dawn and Fyre. Belair and Cargill held the straps for 41 recognized days. Their first reign with the titles began at Backlash France on May 4 as they defeated The Kabuki Warriors. The former champions retained over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on May 25 at King and Queen of the Ring, then retained over Stark and Baszler on the June 3 episode of RAW.