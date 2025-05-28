Bayley reunites with released WWE star [PHOTO]

Bayley has almost done it all in WWE, but she hasn't been seen on the weekly TV since the day of WrestleMania Saturday. Today, she reunited with a released star and shared an image on Instagram amid her hiatus.

Last month, Bayley worked her way back to the top alongside Lyra Valkyria heading into WrestleMania 41. The duo punched their tickets to The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, only for a mystery attacker to take out The Role Model a day before the tag team title match.

Since then, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on hiatus. Today, Bayley reunited with Indi Hartwell, who was released from the company in November 2024. The duo, along with other female superstars, were seen celebrating Natalya's birthday.

Bayley with Indi Hartwell [Image credit: Bayley's Instagram account]

Major plans for Bayley's WWE return - Reports

A day before WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Bayley was mysteriously attacked backstage, and Lyra Valkyria was forced to look for a new partner to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On the following night, Becky Lynch made her grand return and helped Valkyria become the first female double champion on WWE's main roster in over four years. However, it was a ruse, as Big Time Becks turned on Lyra Valkyria on RAW.

Later, The Man revealed she was the one who attacked Bayley and took her out, as the two have been rivals for a long time in the Stamford-based promotion. This is where The Role Model's impending return comes into play.

According to PWN's Cory Hays, WWE has discussed a major match between Becky Lynch and Bayley for the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event in July 2025 after Saturday Night's Main Event.

While the bout hasn't been announced, there's a good chance the company will fill the card for its second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event with such high-profile matches.

