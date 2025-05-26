WWE discussing major Evolution dream match ahead of RAW - Reports

WWE had a big weekend in Tampa with Battleground and Saturday Night's Main Event. The action in Cigar City continues tonight on RAW as the red brand moves towards the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE. The weekend also brought the long-awaited Evolution II announcement, and word now is that a dream match is in the works.

World Wrestling Entertainment presented its first-ever all-women's PLE in October 2018, and ever since, fans and talents have called on officials to book Evolution II. The date was just confirmed for Sunday, July 13, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Saturday Night's Main Event XL will be held the day before at the same venue. Two highlights from Evolution I were Becky Lynch retaining the SmackDown Women's Championship over Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match, and Bayley teaming with Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad.

The Role Model vs. The Man is currently in the works as a continuation of the WrestleMania 41 storyline. PWN's Cory Hays reported that WWE officials have discussed Bayley vs. Becky Lynch for the upcoming Evolution II PLE.

Sources did not provide additional details, but it's likely WWE will confirm the first Evolution matches soon. Bayley has been out since the pre-WrestleMania angle that saw Lynch replace her in a tag team with Lyra Valkyria. The Man will once again try to dethrone Valkyria of the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank on June 7, which would be the perfect place for Bayley to make a comeback to kickstart her feud with The Man.

Becky Lynch and Bayley have had 20 singles bouts since December 2013, with Lynch winning on nine occasions. However, Big Time Becks does lead their series of televised one-on-one encounters five-three. Their last televised singles match was Lynch's steel cage win on RAW in February 2023.

